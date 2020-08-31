Menu
2013 Subaru Forester

109,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2.5X Convenience Package Back up Sensors | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

109,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5780451
  • Stock #: 2009275
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC4DH409103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
4 Speed Automatic

