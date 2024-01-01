Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

146,510 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0 Limited

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 10914038
  2. 10914038
  3. 10914038
  4. 10914038
  5. 10914038
  6. 10914038
  7. 10914038
  8. 10914038
  9. 10914038
  10. 10914038
  11. 10914038
  12. 10914038
  13. 10914038
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,510KM
Used
VIN JF2GPAKC2D2876135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB6135
  • Mileage 146,510 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2013 Dodge Journey R/T AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Dodge Journey R/T AWD 176,164 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring 175,642 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Armada SV AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Nissan Armada SV AWD 127,950 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek