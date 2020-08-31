Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

65,500 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

CE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

65,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5780454
  • Stock #: 2009276
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3DC081726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

