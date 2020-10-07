Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,570

+ tax & licensing
1-888-741-7487

LE NO ACCIDENTS

LE NO ACCIDENTS

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

91,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6000975
  • Stock #: 2010319
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3DC959784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

