2013 Toyota Prius

149,968 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

c 5DR HB

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

149,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8823512
  • Stock #: 534455
  • VIN: JTDKDTB35D1534455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

