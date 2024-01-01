Menu
<p>CARFAX CLEAN CERTIFIED</p>

2013 Toyota RAV4

180,200 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

180,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV3DW057096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX CLEAN CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-745-5273

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2013 Toyota RAV4