Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Sienna

140,470 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sienna

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1697565631
  2. 1697565631
  3. 1697565631
  4. 1697565528
  5. 1697565524
  6. 1697565576
  7. 1697565572
  8. 1697565571
  9. 1697565573
  10. 1697565577
  11. 1697565578
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,470KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553043
  • Stock #: 7454
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DCXDS330108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracitelack
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Popular Toyota Sienna Family van. Original owner, 7 passenger seating with rear bucket middle row, rear air and heat, Alloy wheels, Roof rack, remote entry and more. Comes Certified with 4 NEW All season tires, plus NEW front and rear brakes. Great value.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Packages

7 Passenger

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

2015 Chevrolet Malib...
 32,587 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna
140,470 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 49,129 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory