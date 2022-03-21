2013 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8874593

8874593 VIN: 5TDXK3DC5DS314146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 163,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Premium Synthetic Seats Sun/Moonroof

