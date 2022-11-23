Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Sienna

103,000 KM

Details Features

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

103,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407473
  • Stock #: 2212535
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC8DS319437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 102,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 99,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 125,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory