2013 Toyota Venza

$18,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10167312

10167312 Stock #: 2307236

2307236 VIN: 4T3BA3BB0DU035189

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.