2013 Volkswagen Golf

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Golf R with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Navigation, DynAudio Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights

74,000 KM

Details

R Manual | AWD | Leather | Navi | DynAudio

R Manual | AWD | Leather | Navi | DynAudio

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

Used
74,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWPF7AJ5DW084039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Golf R with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Navigation, DynAudio Premium Sound, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
