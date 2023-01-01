2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10140678

10140678 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9DM313907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.