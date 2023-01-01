Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

  1. 1688492836
  2. 1688492865
  3. 1688492865
  4. 1688492864
  5. 1688492864
  6. 1688492864
  7. 1688492864
  8. 1688492864
  9. 1688492864
  10. 1688492864
  11. 1688492864
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140678
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9DM313907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2013 Volkswagen Jetta  Trendline

172,000km


ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!


AUTOMATIC!

**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**

CERTIFIED!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*



VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Alloys
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dial A Tire

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 172,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 159,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 172,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Dial A Tire

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-8473

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory