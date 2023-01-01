$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10140678
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9DM313907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline
172,000km
ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!
AUTOMATIC!
**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**
CERTIFIED!
*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Alloys
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.