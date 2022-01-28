$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
132,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8267943
- Stock #: EB5635
- VIN: WVGJV3AXXDW595635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
