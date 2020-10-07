Menu
2013 Volvo XC60

119,000 KM

$17,570

+ tax & licensing
$17,570

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

T6 Premier Plus LOW KMs | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6038532
  • Stock #: 2011621
  • VIN: YV4902DZ4D2464802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

