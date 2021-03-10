2014 BMW X1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Sale $12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 6735251

6735251 VIN: WBAVL1C58EVY13653

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start HD Radio Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

