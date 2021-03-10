Menu
2014 BMW X1

107,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

xDrive28i

xDrive28i

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WBAVL1C58EVY13653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i
*FULLY LOADED!*
*SUNROOF/LEATHER!*
**ALLOYS**
Automatic transmission
107,000km

*CERTIFIED*

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Leather
Bluetooth
AWD
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Alloys
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

