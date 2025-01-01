Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Runs and drives good, selling as is $3,500+HST+LIC                                                                                                                                                                                   In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br />This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br />This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br />being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br />level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br />may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br />the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2014 Buick Enclave

245,500 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Buick Enclave

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
12848456

2014 Buick Enclave

Convenience

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1754933200973
  2. 1754933201446
  3. 1754933201874
  4. 1754933202340
  5. 1754933202764
  6. 1754933203208
  7. 1754933203669
  8. 1754933204079
  9. 1754933204517
  10. 1754933204933
  11. 1754933205365
  12. 1754933205790
  13. 1754933206309
  14. 1754933206798
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
245,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5gakvakd9ej158727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,500 KM

Vehicle Description

 Runs and drives good, selling as is $3,500+HST+LIC                                                                                                                                                                                   In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford F-150 XLT 253,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue S 208,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford F-150 FX4 292,000 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2014 Buick Enclave