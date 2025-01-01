$7,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2gnalaek3e6189339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6076
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very clean , low km vehicle. FWD. Summer wheels included. Selling cert $7,995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kraemer Automotive
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 154,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 273,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Flex SEL 298,500 KM $2,400 + tax & lic
Email Kraemer Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Kraemer Automotive
519-888-9232
2014 Chevrolet Equinox