2014 Chevrolet Sonic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,600 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9110368

9110368 Stock #: U10084

U10084 VIN: 1G1JC6EH2E4143750

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Navigation from Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

