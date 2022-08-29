Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,600

+ tax & licensing
LT

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 9110368
  • Stock #: U10084
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH2E4143750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000. This Chevrolet Sonic boasts a Gas I4 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. PEACE OF MIND PACKAGE -inc: driver/front passenger knee airbags, seat belt pretensioners, rear side-impact seat-mounted airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent (only on 5-door). This Chevrolet Sonic Features the Following Options Windows, power front and rear with express up/down for driver, Wheels, 15 x 6.0 painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger with vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: shifter interlock brake, remote start, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P195/65R15 all-season, blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, Touring, Steering, power, Steering wheel, 3 spoke sport. This Chevrolet Sonic is a Superstar! KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: Reasons to like the 2014 Sonic: It?s the quietest and most well-behaved subcompact car on the market. It?s truly fun to drive. The fuel economy is exemplary. It?s full of nice features. The pricing is very affordable. It?s one of the very best subcompacts in the segment. Check it out. Visit Us Today Stop by Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

