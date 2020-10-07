Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

97,000 KM

Details

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Touring-L NAVI | 7 Passenger | NO Accidents

Touring-L NAVI | 7 Passenger | NO Accidents

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6000969
  • Stock #: 2010309
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG5ER318206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You Deserve a GREAT CAR !
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

