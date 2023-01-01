Menu
2014 Dodge Charger

224,143 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

Police

2014 Dodge Charger

Police

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

224,143KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092591
  • VIN: 2C3CDXAG9EH208228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

