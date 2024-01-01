Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFED</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

209,300 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH ANNIVERSARY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH ANNIVERSARY

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1723553315
  2. 1723553317
  3. 1723553319
  4. 1723553321
  5. 1723553322
  6. 1723553323
  7. 1723553325
  8. 1723553326
  9. 1723553327
  10. 1723553328
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8ER312983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 209,300 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2019 Toyota Corolla UPGRADE SE ONLY 50600KMS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla UPGRADE SE ONLY 50600KMS 50,600 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 120,100 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT LEATHER NAVIGATION SUNROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT LEATHER NAVIGATION SUNROOF 66,100 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan