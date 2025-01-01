$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2c45dgbg5er319115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 6078
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice shape and lower kms, selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kraemer Automotive
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 144,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 154,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 284,500 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Email Kraemer Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Kraemer Automotive
519-888-9232
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan