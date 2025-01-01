Menu
<p>Nice shape and lower kms, selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC</p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,000 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

13130879

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2c45dgbg5er319115

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 6078
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Nice shape and lower kms, selling cert $10,995+HST+LIC

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$10,995

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan