Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT | Dvd | Navi | Rear Air

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT | Dvd | Navi | Rear Air

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 5184596
  2. 5184596
  3. 5184596
  4. 5184596
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,279KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5184596
  • Stock #: A4945
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4ER370475
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Dvd, Navi, Bluetooth, Rear Climate, Rear View Cam, Alloys, Stow/Go Seating, Accident Free, Low Kms!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2013 Dodge Journey S...
 185,458 KM
$8,477 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 110,491 KM
$33,977 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 60,414 KM
$33,722 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory