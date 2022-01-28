Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,101 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH ANNIVERSARY | NAV | LEATHER

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

30TH ANNIVERSARY | NAV | LEATHER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power 8-way driver's seat, Full Stow & Go, Power liftgate, Power sliding doors, Remote start, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Sliding Doors
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

