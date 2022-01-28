2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 1 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8180136

8180136 Stock #: Y9189A

Y9189A VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER225872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,101 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Sliding Doors Interior remote start Navigation System Seating Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.