Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
30TH ANNIVERSARY | NAV | LEATHER
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
165,101KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8180136
- Stock #: Y9189A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER225872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather interior, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power 8-way driver's seat, Full Stow & Go, Power liftgate, Power sliding doors, Remote start, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Power Sliding Doors
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3