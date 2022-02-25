2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Listing ID: 8422845

8422845 VIN: 2C4RDGDG8ER351117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 187,050 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Adjustable Pedals Woodgrain Interior Trim Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

