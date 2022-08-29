Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

SE

SE

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9111802
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4ER110657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

Power windows/Locks/Cruise!

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Rear window wiper
CD player
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Anti-lock brakes

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

