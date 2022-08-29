$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dial A Tire
519-578-8473
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9111802
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4ER110657
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Power windows/Locks/Cruise!
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
ONLY $12,995 plus HST and licensing!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
