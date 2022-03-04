Menu
2014 Fiat 500

207,207 KM

Details Features

$9,425

+ tax & licensing
$9,425

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2014 Fiat 500

2014 Fiat 500

L 5DR HB TREKKING

2014 Fiat 500

L 5DR HB TREKKING

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_NoBadges

$9,425

+ taxes & licensing

207,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8630633
  • Stock #: 025173
  • VIN: ZFBCFADH1EZ025173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 025173
  • Mileage 207,207 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

