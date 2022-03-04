$9,425+ tax & licensing
$9,425
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Fiat 500
L 5DR HB TREKKING
Location
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
207,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8630633
- Stock #: 025173
- VIN: ZFBCFADH1EZ025173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,207 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3