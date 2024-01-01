$4,825+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE LEATHER | CHROME WHEELS | 4WD
2014 Ford Escape
SE LEATHER | CHROME WHEELS | 4WD
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$4,825
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunset 2014 Ford Escape SE 201A 201A 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD AWD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Black Side Rails, Chrome Accents on Front Lower Centre/Outer Grills, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Liftgate Applique, Chrome Roof Rails, Chrome Skull Capped Mirrors, Class II Trailer Tow, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Partial Leather Sport Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Passenger door bin, Perimeter Alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Chrome Package, SE Convenience Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Tonneau Cover, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Chrome.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752