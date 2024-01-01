Menu
Account
Sign In
Sunset 2014 Ford Escape SE 201A 201A 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD AWD, 10-Way Power Drivers Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Black Side Rails, Chrome Accents on Front Lower Centre/Outer Grills, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Liftgate Applique, Chrome Roof Rails, Chrome Skull Capped Mirrors, Class II Trailer Tow, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Partial Leather Sport Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Passenger door bin, Perimeter Alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Chrome Package, SE Convenience Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Tonneau Cover, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 Chrome.

2014 Ford Escape

255,534 KM

Details Description Features

$4,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Escape

SE LEATHER | CHROME WHEELS | 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE LEATHER | CHROME WHEELS | 4WD

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11338297
  2. 11338297
  3. 11338297
  4. 11338297
  5. 11338297
  6. 11338297
  7. 11338297
  8. 11338297
  9. 11338297
  10. 11338297
Contact Seller

$4,825

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,534KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99EUC79485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunset 2014 Ford Escape SE 201A 201A 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift AWD AWD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable, Black Side Rails, Chrome Accents on Front Lower Centre/Outer Grills, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Liftgate Applique, Chrome Roof Rails, Chrome Skull Capped Mirrors, Class II Trailer Tow, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Outside temperature display, Partial Leather Sport Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Passenger door bin, Perimeter Alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3 Capable w/Media Hub, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Chrome Package, SE Convenience Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment, Tonneau Cover, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Chrome.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE LEATHER | CHROME WHEELS | 4WD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Ford Escape SE LEATHER | CHROME WHEELS | 4WD 255,534 KM $4,825 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT ONE OWNER | POWER SEATS | RUNNING BOARDS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT ONE OWNER | POWER SEATS | RUNNING BOARDS 151,185 KM $30,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Edge SEL HEATED FRONT SEATS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY / MOONROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON
2007 Ford Edge SEL HEATED FRONT SEATS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY / MOONROOF 261,955 KM $2,150 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,825

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape