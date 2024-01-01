$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD **New Arrival**
2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD **New Arrival**
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9GX4EUA08638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Ford Escape 4WD with Great Service History!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carimex
2013 Acura TSX Premium Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 133,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 1.8 TSI AWD | Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera 125,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS Back Camera | BSM | Heated Seats & Steering | Apple Car Play & Android Auto 114,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2014 Ford Escape