2014 Ford Escape

186,865 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8915290
  • Stock #: C5554
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX9EUA55558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C5554
  • Mileage 186,865 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 ford focus is equipped with automatic transmission.
Features include- air conditioning, cruise control, backup camera, keyless entry, power windows, and much more.
Visit Us Today! Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at CANADA CARS located at 81 bridgeport road east, waterloo or call at 5195882734/5197292485 for inquiries.
You can also email at contactcanadacars@gmail.com.
We help with FINANCING! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.
EXTENDED WARRANTY Available along with 30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED on safetied items .
FULL SAFETY- Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.
PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
4x4
Automatic

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

