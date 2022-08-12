Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

197,768 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,768KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975137
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT2EGB86505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Power sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Ventilated seats, Remote start, Touchscreen, Backup camera, A/C

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

