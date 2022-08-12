$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Explorer
4WD 4DR SPORT
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
197,768KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8975137
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT2EGB86505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Power sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Ventilated seats, Remote start, Touchscreen, Backup camera, A/C
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
