Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Fiesta

157,890 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE Sedan

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 9829958
  2. 9829958
  3. 9829958
  4. 9829958
  5. 9829958
  6. 9829958
  7. 9829958
  8. 9829958
  9. 9829958
  10. 9829958
  11. 9829958
  12. 9829958
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9829958
  • Stock #: EB9809
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ7EM129809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tricity Auto

2014 RAM 1500 SLT Cr...
 164,982 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 171,732 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey R...
 126,229 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory