2014 Ford Flex
SE
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Sold As Is
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
runs and drives, rocker panels are rusty and need repair, selling as is $2200+HST+LIC In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is.
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
Vehicle Features
