2014 Ford Focus

141,200 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

SE

Location

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

141,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188363
  • VIN: 1FADP3F28EL394964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

