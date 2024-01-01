Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #546875; font-family: noto_sansmedium, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; text-align: center;>No Accident</span></p><p><span style=color: #546875; font-family: noto_sansmedium, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; text-align: center;>CERTIFIED</span></p>

2014 Ford Focus

106,700 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1726052276
  2. 1726052276
  3. 1726052191
  4. 1726052193
  5. 1726052276
  6. 1726052276
  7. 1726052276
  8. 1726052276
  9. 1726052276
  10. 1726052276
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3F22EL343735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,700 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident

CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2015 Honda Civic EX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX 90,400 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Kia Soul 127,100 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE4WD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE4WD 47,800 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus