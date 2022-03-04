Menu
2014 Ford Focus

128,811 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

2014 Ford Focus

5dr HB Titanium

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8619782
  Stock #: 256628
  VIN: 1FADP3N22EL256628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256628
  • Mileage 128,811 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

