2014 Ford Mustang

27,725 KM

Details



Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2dr Conv GT | Premium | Navi | Leather | Auto

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

27,725KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6597789
  • Stock #: A5229
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF6E5329484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 27,725 KM

Vehicle Description

GT, Convertible, Leather, Navigation, Heated Seats, 420hp V8, Automatic, Power Seat, Shaker Audio, Bluetooth, Low Mileage, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Premium Audio
Removable-Roof

