2014 Honda Accord

118,000 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Touring

2014 Honda Accord

Touring

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 8465070
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8465070
  • Stock #: 2204138
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F95EA810392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2204138
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

