$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
LX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F44EH005362
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2410480
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Civic! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Bluetooth
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
