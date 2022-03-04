Menu
2014 Honda Civic

118,000 KM

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8516363
  Stock #: 2204161
  VIN: 2HGFG3A59EH004330

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

