2014 Honda Civic

168,908 KM

Details Features

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man Si

2014 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Man Si

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

168,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8559497
  • Stock #: 200949
  • VIN: 2HGFB6E51EH200949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 200949
  • Mileage 168,908 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

