2014 Honda Civic
Sedan 4dr Man Si
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
168,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8559497
- Stock #: 200949
- VIN: 2HGFB6E51EH200949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,908 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Manual
FWD
