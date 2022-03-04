2014 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 9 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559497

8559497 Stock #: 200949

200949 VIN: 2HGFB6E51EH200949

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 200949

Mileage 168,908 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Manual FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.