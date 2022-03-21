2014 Honda Civic

$16,990 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8914723

8914723 Stock #: 2208325

2208325 VIN: 2HGFB2F50EH013399

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2208325

Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.