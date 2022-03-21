Menu
2014 Honda Civic

123,000 KM

Details Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX

2014 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8914723
  • Stock #: 2208325
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F50EH013399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2208325
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

