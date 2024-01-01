Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition Accident Free Honda CR-V! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2014 Honda CR-V

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda CR-V

EX Sunroof | Backup Camera | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

EX Sunroof | Backup Camera | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11371748
  2. 11371748
  3. 11371748
  4. 11371748
  5. 11371748
  6. 11371748
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H57EH535317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Accident Free Honda CR-V! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 99,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited NAVI | Leather | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 83,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY Manual | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY Manual | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 129,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V