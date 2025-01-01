Menu
Great Condition, One Owner Honda CRV from out West! AUTO NOT CVT! Previous US Vehicle from California, Odometer in Miles 75400 Miles = 121000KM. Less Exposure to Salt! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2014 Honda CR-V

121,000 KM

12874676

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
121,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H54EH633338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner Honda CRV from out West! AUTO NOT CVT! Previous US Vehicle from California, Odometer in Miles 75400 Miles = 121000KM. Less Exposure to Salt! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Honda CR-V