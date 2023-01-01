$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2HKRM4H52EH128530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**
Sunroof!
Brand new Alloys!
Reverse Camera!
*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY dealer.
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Sunroof
AWD
Fog lights
Bluetooth
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Reverse camera
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Alloys
Cruise Control
Airbag: passenger
