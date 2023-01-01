Menu
2014 Honda CR-V

127,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

2014 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476736
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H52EH128530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2014 Honda CR-V EX

**ALL WHEEL DRIVE**
 
**127,000km**

Sunroof!
Brand new Alloys!
Reverse Camera!

ONLY $16,995 plus HST and licensing!



*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY dealer.

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Sunroof
AWD
Fog lights
Bluetooth

Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Reverse camera
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Alloys
Cruise Control
Airbag: passenger

