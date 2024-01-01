$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Odyssey
4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Used
163,111KM
VIN 5FNRL5H93EB508079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 508079
- Mileage 163,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Good shape
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
MP3/auxiliary input jack
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4 Seatback Storage Pockets
Smart Device Integration
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Side-To-Side Sliding
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Collision Warning-Front
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Tires: P235/60R18 102T AS
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
4.25 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
79.5 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve SOHC i-VTEC V6
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
A/V remote
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock
2 Wireless Headphones
1 LCD Row Monitor In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/DVD
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
USB Audio Interface
Wheels: 18 Alloy
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/illumination
8 i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display)
12 speakers including subwoofer
Radio: Premium AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 650-watt
15GB memory Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
Multi-Source Rear Controls and Voice Activation
730 kgs
power lumbar support and passenger seat w/4-way power adjustment
Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only w/Storage and Third Row Centre Armrest
5.1 surround sound theatre mode and XM satellite radio Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment w/memory
Removable Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
