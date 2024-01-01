Menu
Great Conditon, One Owner Fully Loaded Honda Pilot! Equipped with Rear Entertainment System, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2014 Honda Pilot

150,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
150,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H99EB503708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Conditon, One Owner Fully Loaded Honda Pilot! Equipped with Rear Entertainment System, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Honda Pilot