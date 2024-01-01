$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Pilot
Touring 8 Passenger | DVD | Navi | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Conditon, One Owner Fully Loaded Honda Pilot! Equipped with Rear Entertainment System, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
