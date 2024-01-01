Menu
<p>CERTIFIED </p><p>CARFAX CLEAN</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

129,600 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

11916959

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8EH456995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,600 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 

CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
2014 Hyundai Elantra