Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

158,750 KM

Details Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  1. 1720137454
  2. 1720137454
  3. 1720137454
  4. 1720137454
  5. 1720137454
  6. 1720137454
  7. 1720137454
  8. 1720137454
  9. 1720137454
  10. 1720137454
  11. 1720137454
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,750KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD25LH7EU175500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 43
  • Mileage 158,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 158,750 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS w/Tech Pkg for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS w/Tech Pkg 161,200 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Ford Fiesta SE 157,500 KM SOLD

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT