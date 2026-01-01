Menu
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Waterloo, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

123,862 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

13519685

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,862KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA8EG230720

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,862 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport