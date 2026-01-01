$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SE
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,862KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA8EG230720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,862 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
